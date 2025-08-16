Military captures top Ansaru leaders in major counter-terrorism breakthrough

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) on Saturday announced the capture of two top leaders of Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan, commonly known as Ansaru, in what has been described as one of Nigeria’s most decisive counter-terrorism operations to date.

Ansaru, an Al-Qaeda affiliate that splintered from Boko Haram in 2012, has been responsible for a series of violent attacks, kidnappings, and armed robberies across northern Nigeria. The group maintained sleeper cells in several urban centers as well as forest enclaves, particularly around the Kainji National Park, straddling Niger and Kwara States.

According to ONSA, the intelligence-led operation was conducted between May and July 2025 in collaboration with the Armed Forces, intelligence services, and other security agencies.

Those captured include Mahmud Muhammad Usman, also known as Abu Bara’a, the self-proclaimed “Emir” of Ansaru and coordinator of its nationwide sleeper cells, and Mahmud al-Nigeri, alias Mallam Mamuda, his deputy and leader of the so-called “Mahmudawa” faction.

Both men, who had been on Nigeria’s most-wanted list for years, are accused of orchestrating several high-profile terror incidents, including the 2022 Kuje prison break, the abduction of French engineer Francis Collomp in 2013, and the May 2019 kidnapping of Alhaji Musa Umar Uba, the Magajin Garin Daura. They were also linked to the abduction of the Emir of Wawa and attacks on critical infrastructure.

Security forces say the operation not only led to the capture of the two leaders but also yielded valuable intelligence, including weapons, materials, and digital evidence currently undergoing forensic analysis. Officials believe this will help dismantle residual Ansaru cells and disrupt the group’s foreign connections across Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso.

The National Security Adviser’s office hailed the development as a “decisive blow” against Ansaru. “The capture of Abu Bara and Mallam Mamuda, the group’s leader and deputy commander respectively, marks one of the most significant achievements to date in our ongoing effort to rid Nigeria of the threat of terrorism.

“The successful decapitation of the leadership of this dangerous franchise marks the most decisive blow against ANSARU since its inception. This stride has effectively dismantled its central command while paving the path for the complete annihilation of the group.

“This feat undoubtedly exemplifies Nigeria’s advancing counter-terrorism capabilities. The precision operation followed months of deep surveillance, human intelligence, and technical tracking, which demonstrates enhanced sophistication and seamless inter-agency synergy.” the released statement reads in part.

The statement commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his strategic guidance and support, while the Armed Forces and security agencies were praised for their coordination and resilience.