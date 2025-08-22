Middle Belt stakeholders clamour decisive govt intervention to end conflict

By Excellent Samuel

Middle Belt stakeholders have called for decisive government intervention to address the underlying causes of conflict, ensure equal justice, and promote lasting peace across the diverse communities in the region.

The stakeholders spoke at a News Central Town Hall, where community leaders and stakeholders came together to confront escalating conflicts in the region.

Speaking at the event, Prof Zacharys Gundu, President, Tiv Professionals Group, emphasised the importance of peaceful coexistence, stating that “no group has the right to claim land or livelihoods at the expense of others.” His remarks highlighted the need for mutual respect and recognition of rights among all communities.

Manneseh Zugumtun, a victim in the Mantu District, addressed the ongoing conflict, accusing the Fulani community of fueling the unrest. He urged the government to intervene swiftly to prevent further violence and restore peace to the area.

The Middle Belt Town Hall, which was held in Jos, Plateau state, saw relevant agencies, security personnel, victims of conflict and all concerned stakeholders converge on the theme: One Middle Belt, One Voice: From Conflict to Action and Justice.

In a powerful call for impartial justice, Prophet Isa El-Buba, a Fulani indigene and General Overseer of EBOMI ministry, stressed that killers should be held accountable regardless of their tribe or ethnicity. He appealed to the government to treat all perpetrators equally under the law to ensure lasting peace.

News Central’s Managing Director, Mr Kayode Akintemi, addressed the audience and expressed his heavy heart at the reports of violence and conflict that were shared. He urged affected parties to continue striving for justice and peace despite the odds. Mr Akintemi also charged security agencies on the need to secure the lives and properties of citizens in the region, regardless of ethnicity and region.

The town hall concluded with a unanimous call for urgent government action to address the root causes of conflict, promote justice, and foster unity among the diverse communities of the Middle Belt.