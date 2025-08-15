Mercy Chinwo, husband welcome second child

Award-winning Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, have joyfully announced the arrival of their second child.

The couple shared the good news via Instagram on Friday.

In the joint post, they expressed heartfelt gratitude to God for expanding their family, calling the newborn a “precious gift”.

The post read, “The Lord has done it again! He has added to our joy… multiplied our laughter… and blessed us with the precious gift of a second baby.

“We declare: His name will be lifted in our lineage forever. Generations from us will walk in His light. Through us, many will be blessed, and the nations will call us blessed. To the glory of God…Welcome, our precious gift.”

Mercy also took a moment to celebrate her husband, describing him as “an amazing father of two” and thanking God for his continuous goodness in their lives.

“Oh my love @theofficialblessed – an amazing father of TWO! The Lord has indeed been good to us,” the ‘Excess Love’ singer wrote.

Mercy and Pastor Blessed got married in August 2022 and welcomed their first child in October 2023.

Fans and fellow gospel stars have flooded their pages with prayers and congratulatory messages, hailing the new addition as another testimony of God’s faithfulness in their ministry and marriage.