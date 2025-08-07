Mercedes-Benz rolls out 2025 Model Line up across the country

By Theodore Opara

Weststar Associates Limited, the authorized General Distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria, has rolled out its array of models for 2025. The most sought-after models which comprise Sedans and Sport Utility Vehicles, SUV are now available at Mercedes network of accredited dealerships.



Mrs Ebere Anenih, Managing Director, Weststar Associates Ltd said: “Customers can now explore and purchase the latest E-Class, GLE, GLE Coupé, and GLS models, all currently in stock, at Mercedes-Benz showrooms in Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu.”



Continuing, she said: “In a market where timely access to premium products is a key differentiator, Weststar is responding to customer demand by ensuring that flagship models are available for immediate inspection and delivery. Backed by a network of fully equipped dealerships and highly trained sales and after-sales professionals, Weststar is reaffirming its commitment to offering an unmatched Mercedes-Benz ownership experience in Nigeria.”



According to her. the current Mercedes-Benz lineup available in Nigeria delivers on every front: luxury, safety, performance, and intelligent technology. Customers have the opportunity to drive home vehicles that exemplify prestige, innovation, and engineering excellence.



Speaking on the different models she said: “The E-Class remains the gold standard for business-class sedans. Fitted with the MBUX Superscreen, the cabin transforms into a digital cockpit that adapts to driver preferences. The updated design features a sportier stance, refined ambient lighting, and advanced driver-assist functions, making it the ideal companion for professionals and executives.



The GLE and GLE Coupé offer a perfect balance of strength and style. These luxury SUVs are equipped with Dynamic Select, 4MATIC all-wheel drive, and adaptive air suspension that ensures a smooth ride on both urban roads and rough terrains. The interior offers comfort for the whole family, while the sportier Coupé version adds an extra layer of flair.



The GLS, often described as the “S-Class of SUVs,” redefines full-size luxury. With three-row seating, a refined cabin experience, and features like augmented reality navigation and Burmester 3D surround sound systems, it stands out as the vehicle of choice for families, CEOs, and high-net-worth individuals seeking comfort and control.



All models come with full manufacturer backing and are supported by Weststar’s dedicated after-sales services, readily available genuine parts, and warranty coverage. The availability of these vehicles is made possible through Weststar’s strategically positioned dealership network, which includes: Barbedos Cars Limited – Abuja & Kaduna, M-B Automobile Services Limited – Lagos, Skymit Motors Limited – Lagos, Sunny Motors Limited – Lagos, Tetralog Nigeria Limited – Enugu.



Each dealership offers a premium showroom experience, reflecting Mercedes-Benz’s global standards in design, customer service, and technical expertise. Customers can enjoy a relaxed, informative, and luxurious environment while exploring the vehicles, consulting with product specialists, or booking service appointments.



Beyond vehicle sales, these dealerships offer genuine spare parts, certified technicians, and diagnostic tools, ensuring comprehensive ownership experience.



Commenting on the expanded availability of vehicles across Nigeria, Mrs. Ebere Anenih, Managing Director of Weststar Associates Limited, stated:

“At Weststar, our focus is to ensure that Mercedes-Benz customers in Nigeria enjoy not just the prestige that comes with the brand, but also the ease of access and peace of mind that comes with continuous support.

With vehicles now in stock at multiple locations nationwide, we are offering a seamless experience from first visit to final delivery.”

She added, “We encourage our customers, individual and corporate alike, to take advantage of this moment. Whether upgrading, expanding a fleet, or entering the world of Mercedes-Benz ownership for the first time, there’s never been a better time to visit our showrooms.”