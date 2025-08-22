Medical Laboratory Science Council conducts resource verification visit to Maduka University

The Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) on Monday conducted a resource verification visit to Maduka University, Ekwegbe-Nsukka, as part of its commitment to strengthening professional standards in Medical Laboratory Science.

The delegation, led by Professor Charles Onyenekwe, included Dr (Mrs) Helen Waribo, Mr Stanley Nkemakolam (Acting Head of the Department, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria), and Mrs Regina Nnadozie (Assistant Chief, Department of Education) and were received by the Chancellor, Dr Samuel Maduka Onyishi; the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Charles Ogbulogo; the Registrar, Mr John Omeje; key university officers; and lecturers from the Department of Medical Laboratory Science.

Welcoming the visitors, the Registrar, Mr Omeje, emphasised the growing relevance of Medical Laboratory Science in society, noting that the Council’s visit was a strong statement on the profession’s value and potential. He expressed optimism that the exercise would propel the department to greater heights.

In his address titled “The Force of Tradition in the Trajectory of Human Development”, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ogbulogo, highlighted the importance of culture and tradition in shaping societies, stating that societies that go far run on established traditions.

Ogbulogo explained that the word ‘culture’ comes from the Latin ‘cultura’, which originally referred to farming and cultivation. Over time, he noted, the meaning has expanded to describe the refinement of individuals through education and socialisation.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that culture has evolved to reflect the growth of human societies and their shared aspirations, stressing that as societies advance, they create new systems and concepts – such as religion, myth, money, government, and regulatory bodies – all seeking legitimacy and relevance.

Professor Ogbulogo expressed delight at receiving a team dedicated to advancing Medical Laboratory Science in Nigeria, assuring the visitors that Maduka University is committed to upholding the profession’s values and traditions.

In his remark, the Chancellor, Dr Samuel Maduka Onyishi, traced his engagement in education and medical sciences as part of a commitment he made to God. He expressed delight in the partnership developing between Maduka University and the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, stressing that the university would always commit to quality service delivery at all levels.

Dr Onyishi hinted that the Maduka University Teaching Hospital in Nsukka would soon become operational and wished the Medical Laboratory Science team success in their assignment.

Responding, the team lead, Professor Onyenekwe, thanked the university for the warm reception and explained that the visit was aimed at examining the department and offering constructive guidance. He underscored the crucial role of laboratory scientists in supporting physicians’ diagnoses, warning that poorly trained scientists could mislead medical decisions. He emphasised the Council’s responsibility to ensure institutions uphold benchmarks that minimise errors in training and practice.

After inspecting the facilities of the Department of Medical Laboratory Science, Professor Onyenekwe commended the university for putting in place structures that meet the provisional minimum academic standards for training. He assured that the MLSCN would continue to partner with Maduka University to guarantee quality training for future medical laboratory scientists.