Media group applauds NCC for transparent promotion process

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Volunteer Media Advocacy for Accountable Leadership has commended the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for its professional and transparent handling of its recent promotion examinations.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Sir Aminu Augustine, the group stated that its independent review of the exercise revealed strict adherence to merit-based principles, in line with Nigeria’s Public Service Rules.

The group noted that the promotion process was based on individual performance and the availability of vacancies within the Commission’s manpower structure. It explained that while several candidates passed the exams, not all were promoted due to limited slots.

“Following our review of the examination, we found that each cadre had a limited number of available slots. As such, not all successful candidates could be promoted,” the statement said.

The exercise, according to the group, was overseen by a panel comprising representatives from all six geopolitical zones, including observers from the Federal Character Commission (FCC) and other external bodies.

The group further applauded the NCC for issuing detailed individual score breakdowns to all candidates, describing it as a commendable step toward transparency and accountability.

“All indications point to a process that prioritized fairness, objectivity, and due process,” the statement added. “The NCC has set a commendable example in public sector human resource management.”

It urged other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to emulate the NCC by ensuring transparent and merit-driven internal assessments and promotion processes.