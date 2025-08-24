Gunmen storm security chief’s home in Imo, kill many

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI – Several persons are feared dead and the newly appointed leader of a local security outfit in Okigwe, Imo State, is missing following a deadly attack by unidentified gunmen.

The security leader, whose name could not be confirmed as of press time, had recently gone viral on social media after posting a video in which he issued a stern warning to those behind persistent attacks in the area, ordering them to vacate Okigwe or face dire consequences.

A source, who requested anonymity, said the gunmen stormed the security leader’s residence on Saturday, opening fire indiscriminately. The exact number of casualties remains unclear, but many residents are feared dead.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the security leader was present during the attack or managed to escape. He has not been seen since the incident.

According to the source, among the victims were the Rebuild Imo Coordinator in Okigwe, Mr. Emeka Ezeagwula, and his wife, Mrs. Blessing C. Ezeagwula. A local vigilante member, Mr. Chidi Chineke, and one Mr. Ejike Otuonye were also reportedly killed. Several homes were set ablaze during the assault.

“They came to the residence of the newly appointed security leader and opened fire. Nobody has seen him since then,” the source said.

“Many people were killed. You remember he came online a few days ago warning them to leave Okigwe or face the consequences. The situation has become something else.”

As of the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Henry Okoye, had not responded to inquiries regarding the incident.