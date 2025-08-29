Many feared dead in Sokoto boat mishap, rescue operations begin

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Tragedy struck again in Sokoto State on Thursday as another boat mishap occurred in Shagari Local Government Area, leaving many passengers feared dead.

The unfortunate incident, which has thrown communities into mourning, adds to the rising cases of boat accidents in the state. This latest disaster brings the number of boat mishaps in Sokoto to three within just one month.

Confirming the incident, the Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Aminu Liman Bodinga, said officials of the agency have already been dispatched to the accident scene for search and rescue operations.

He further revealed that SEMA is working in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to ensure that survivors are rescued and victims recovered.

According to report the ill-fated boat was carrying several passengers when it capsized, throwing everyone on board into the river. The exact number of casualties is yet to be ascertained, but sources suggest that many lives may have been lost.

Boat mishaps have become a recurring tragedy in Sokoto, with experts blaming the lack of motorised boats, poor safety regulations, and non-availability of life jackets as major contributing factors to the frequent drownings.

Residents of riverine communities, who depend on waterways for transportation, have continued to call on authorities to intervene urgently to address the recurring loss of lives.

Stakeholders say that the repeated accidents underscore the need for strict enforcement of safety standards, provision of modern boats, and adequate life-saving equipment for passengers.

The Sokoto State Government, in partnership with relevant federal agencies, is expected to release an official statement on the latest incident after rescue operations are concluded.

As families await news of their loved ones, the mood in Shagari and surrounding communities remains tense and grief-stricken, with many calling for lasting solutions to what has become a deadly pattern of water transport tragedies.