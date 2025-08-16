Mama Keketobou Jane Kuku at 90: A life of grace, sacrifice, and unshakable faith

By Femi Salako

In the annals of Arogbo Town, Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, few names resonate with the quiet strength, resilience, and grace that define Mama Keketobou Jane Kuku. On Friday, August 22, 2025, this beloved matriarch will turn 90 years old, marking nine remarkable decades of selfless service, unshakable faith, and a life wholly devoted to nurturing others.

Born into a time when opportunities for women were scarce and life’s burdens often heavy, Mama Keketobou embraced her journey with uncommon courage. She carved her path through determination, discipline, and an unyielding belief in the transformative power of education and hard work. As a trader, she was not merely a provider but a pillar, using the modest proceeds from her trade to keep her family clothed, fed, and educated.

Her greatest investment was not in material possessions but in the lives she touched, none more profoundly than that of her son, Hon. Kingsley Kemebradigha Kuku. Born on February 14, 1970, Kingsley would grow to become a distinguished Nigerian political and environmental rights activist, a former Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan on Niger Delta Affairs, and the Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme. He often credits his mother’s sacrifices, prayers, and unwavering guidance as the foundation upon which his achievements were built.

Mama Keketobou’s life is a testament to the power of quiet heroism, the kind that does not seek the limelight but changes destinies. She worked tirelessly to ensure her children had the opportunities she never had, insisting that they be upright, God-fearing, and diligent. Her home was not only a shelter for her family but also a sanctuary for neighbours, extended relatives, and anyone in need.

Beyond her family, Mama’s influence radiates through the community. Known for her sacrificial love, nurturing mentorship, and steadfast faith, she has been a guiding light to many. Her counsel is sought after, her prayers cherished, and her blessings regarded as a seal of hope and success. Her humility is matched only by her wisdom, and her generosity has made her a mother not just to her biological children, but to an entire generation.

As she approaches her 90th birthday, her legacy is clear: a life lived in service to God and humanity, a heritage of integrity and compassion, and a lineage of leaders nurtured by her unwavering hand.

In honour of this extraordinary milestone, a Special Thanksgiving Service will be held on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 12 noon, at the First African Church, Arogbo Town. The occasion will not merely be a celebration of longevity, but a tribute to a woman whose 90 years have been a blessing to her family, her community, and beyond.

Mama Keketobou Jane Kuku stands today as living proof that greatness often begins in the quiet sacrifices of a mother’s heart. Her story is not just that of a nonagenarian, but of a life that has sown seeds of hope, resilience, and purpose, seeds that continue to bear fruit in the lives of many.

As the drums beat and voices rise in thanksgiving this August, one truth will echo above all: Mama’s life is a gift from God, and her legacy will endure for generations to come.