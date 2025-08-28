Make maintenance mandatory for public, private structures — Fashola

File: Babatunde Fashola

By Esther Onyegbula & Folorunsho Olumuyiwa

Former Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, has called for a legislation to make facility management and maintenance compulsory for public and private buildings across Nigeria.

According to him, failure to institutionalise the practice can undermine infrastructure sustainability.

Fashola, who made the call in his keynote address at the IFMA Global Africa Conference 2025 in Lagos yesterday, said sustainable facility management was critical to job creation, climate change adaptation and efficient use of public resources.

He said while building construction employed only about 30 per cent of professionals in the industry on a short-term basis, over 70 per cent derive long-term employment from the operation and maintenance of facilities.

“That is where the jobs are. We must move away from unsustainable empowerment models such as motorcycles and tricycles, which worsen carbon emissions, and instead channel resources into facility management as a viable and enduring alternative.”

The former minister argued that budgeting for infrastructure should go beyond construction to include maintenance contracts for schools, hospitals, roads, bridges, water facilities, and government offices.

Highlighting the emergence of “smart buildings” equipped with sensor-based technology for lighting, heating, and water supply, Fashola, who was former lagos State governor, said this underscored the need for a skilled workforce in facility management.

He said: “Sustainability is not a buzzword. It is now a global requirement embedded in policy, financing, and credit. Nigeria must pay attention if we are to prepare for rapid urban growth.”

In his speech, Michael Geary, IFMA Worldwide President/CEO, said: “The future of facility management is inextricably linked to sustainability, and nowhere is this more vital than in Africa.

‘’The continent’s rapid growth presents a unique opportunity for us to build and manage infrastructure that is not only efficient and resilient but also environmentally and socially responsible.

‘’By enabling sustainable FM practices, we are not just optimising buildings, we are building a more prosperous and sustainable future for communities across Africa and setting a global standard for what is possible.”

Earlier, IFMA Nigeria Chapter President, Engr. Sherif Daramola, described the conference, the first of its kind in Nigeria, as the realisation of a 27-year-old dream by the association’s founding members.

He said the gathering of industry leaders, policymakers, innovators, and students would reposition the built environment through topical presentations, panel discussions, and technical sessions.

Global Chair of IFMA, Christa Dodoo, commended the Nigerian and Ghanaian chapters for their role in professionalising facility management in Africa, noting that Nigeria’s membership recently recorded a 200 per cent growth.