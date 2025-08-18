‘Make election rigging difficult’ — Peter Obi begs Nigerians to get PVC

Peter Obi

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians to register and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2027 general election, stressing that it is the most powerful tool to defeat bad leadership and curb electoral fraud.

Obi, in a statement titled “PVC is the bridge to a New Nigeria” released on Monday, said the PVC remains the weapon for building a better nation and warned against selling votes to corrupt politicians.

“Today, I want to plead with every Nigerian, young and old to heed this call to action. The future of our dear nation is in your hands. The greatest strength of democracy is in the voter’s card,” he said.

Describing the PVC as “the voice of the voiceless, the shield of the weak, and the weapon of the poor for a better life, against injustice and bad leadership,” Obi appealed to Nigerians to “get organised and make election rigging difficult. Go out, register, collect your PVC, and hold it firmly as your bridge to a new Nigeria.”

The former Anambra governor cautioned Nigerians against vote selling, warning that those who buy votes only do so to “invest in corruption” and plunder the nation’s resources.

“Let us know this: those who buy votes are not offering you charity; they only invest in their own corruption. They buy votes so that they can buy their way into our treasury to steal public money. When they get into that office, they will loot the funds that should have been used to build schools, hospitals or provide good jobs. Such people are not leaders, they are criminals in disguise. They are no better than killers, armed robbers, and kidnappers, because they commit the same crime of destruction,” he declared.

He also warned voters against mortgaging their future by selling votes.



“To those who sell their votes, you are not just selling an election, you are selling the very opportunities that would have lifted you and your family out of poverty. You are selling the schools that your children should have attended, the hospitals that should save your loved ones and the jobs that would have given you dignity and a better life,” Obi said.

According to him, Nigerians must take responsibility for rescuing the country through the ballot.

“Our democracy is at stake. That is why I urge every eligible Nigerian to register, collect, and safeguard your PVC, and when the time comes, use it wisely. Vote for leaders of competence, character, capacity, and compassion. Leaders who will put you first. Do not be intimidated, do not be deceived, and do not be bought,” Obi said.

He urged Nigerians to prove that power belongs to the people, not corrupt politicians, “who trade our future for their selfish gain.”

Obi’s call on Nigerians to get their PVCs followed the by-elections that took place in many states over the weekend.

