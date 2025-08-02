Mádé Kuti defining his own path

By Benjamin Njoku

Mádé Kuti, the youngest of the Kuti family, is doing everything possible to define his own path, and his latest effort is a testament to that resilient spirit.

Just last Sunday, Mádé reaffirmed this claim when he hosted an exclusive listening party for his highly anticipated album “Chapter 1: Where Does Happiness Come From?” at Afrika Shrine in Lagos. The event brought together industry insiders, music enthusiasts and fans who gathered to experience the album’s raw and emotive soundscapes.

The listening party provided a unique opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in the album’s thematic depth and sonic innovation, featuring a selection of tracks that showcase Mádé Kuti’s signature blend of Afrobeat, jazz, and alternative compositional techniques.

During the event, Mádé Kuti shared insights into his creative process, discussing the inspiration behind the album and the personal experiences that shaped its narrative.

The intimate setting allowed for meaningful interactions between the artist and his audience, fostering a sense of connection and community. “Chapter 1: Where Does Happiness Come From?” was released to the public on July 25 and is available for streaming across all platforms.

Undoubtly, Mádé Kuti is indeed defining his own path in the music industry. As the son of Femi Kuti and grandson of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti, he has grown up, surrounded by music and resistance. However, instead of simply following in his family’s footsteps, Mádé is carving out his own unique sound and style.