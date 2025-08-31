Liverpool vs Arsenal: Title rivals set for statement clash at Anfield

Liverpool will welcome Arsenal to Anfield on Sunday in a highly anticipated showdown between two of this season’s Premier League title contenders.

Liverpool and Arsenal have begun the campaign with back-to-back wins, but one of those perfect records will be broken this weekend.

Arsenal head into the fixture eager to lay down a marker after watching Liverpool lift the title last season while they once again had to settle for second place — their third successive runners-up finish.

Sunday could also see the first appearance of Eberechi Eze in Arsenal colours. The winger, who completed his move from Crystal Palace last Saturday, is widely tipped to be a key addition for the Gunners and is expected to play some role at Anfield.

Mikel Arteta’s men have left Merseyside with draws in each of the last three seasons, but victory this time around would carry extra significance so early in the campaign.

For Liverpool, Anfield remains a fortress, with the Reds unbeaten there in league action for almost a year.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have relied on late winners to secure their opening two victories, scoring seven goals but conceding four as questions linger over their reshaped defence. Striker Viktor Gyokeres, who netted twice in the win over Leeds, will also be under pressure to deliver against top-level opposition.

