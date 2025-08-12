Liverpool to renew bid for wantaway Isak

By Emmanuel Okogba

Liverpool will renew their bid for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak if there’s an open exit door as Arne Slot’s side steps up their search for a marquee forward ahead of the 2025/26 season, following the exit of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz.

According to football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are ready to table a bid exceeding their initial approach, which Newcastle rejected last month. The Magpies are understood to have rejected a £110m bid from Liverpool for Isak on 1 August, with the Reds subsequently claiming that they were prepared to walk away from a deal.

Isak, 25, has been one of the Premier League’s standout forwards since joining Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022. His pace, intelligent movement, and composure in front of goal have made him a target for Liverpool as they look to refresh their attacking options.

Newcastle remain reluctant to sell, with manager Eddie Howe stressing Isak’s importance to their Champions League ambitions. However, the club’s need to comply with Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules could make a record-breaking offer difficult to ignore.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said following a pre-season friendly defeat by Atletico Madrid that “everything is in play” when it comes to Isak’s future but stressed it was “clear” he “cannot involve” the striker in his current plans.

Isak is expected to miss Newcastle’s Premier League opener at Aston Villa on Saturday. He missed Newcastle’s pre-season tour of the far-east with a “minor” thigh injury.

He then trained alone at former club Real Sociedad, before returning to the UK last week.

Isak, who scored 27 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions last season, has three years to run on his deal in the north east.