Ligue 1: Aubameyang scores twice as Marseille end chaotic week on five-goal high

Marseille’s Gabonese forward #97 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (C) controls the ball ahead Paris FC’s Brazilian defender #06 Otavio (L) during the French L1 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Paris FC at Stade Velodrome in Marseille, southern France on August 23, 2025. (Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP)

Marseille put a week of turmoil behind them as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in a 5-2 win over Paris FC on Saturday which gave Roberto De Zerbi’s team their first points of the season in Ligue 1.

Aubameyang won a penalty which was converted by Mason Greenwood before the Gabon striker doubled Marseille’s lead just past the midway point in the first half at the Velodrome.

Newly-promoted Paris FC hit back to draw level with goals by Ilan Kebbal and Moses Simon, only for Aubameyang to restore Marseille’s lead before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and youngster Robinio Vaz added further goals late on.

Marseille were plunged into crisis last weekend when a fight broke out between star player Adrien Rabiot and English winger Jonathan Rowe in the dressing room at the end of the 1-0 opening-round defeat at Rennes.

France midfielder Rabiot was later put up for sale , while Marseille sought to accelerate plans to move on Rowe after the bust-up which club president Pablo Longoria described as “extremely violent”.

(From L to R) Marseille’s English forward #10 Mason Greenwood, Marseille’ Spanish defender #29 Pol Lirola, Marseille’s French midfielder #48 Keyliane Abdallah, Marseille’s French midfielder #26 Bilal Nadir, Marseille’s Algerian forward #09 Amine Gouiri, Marseille’s Swiss defender #06 Ulisses Garcia, Marseille’s Gabonese forward #97 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marseille’s Canadian defender #13 Derek Cornelius, celebrate at the end of the French L1 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Paris FC at Stade Velodrome in Marseille, southern France on August 23, 2025. (Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP)

It was therefore without the duo that last season’s Ligue 1 runners-up took the field against the team from the capital, but with the 36-year-old Aubameyang starting for the first time since returning to the Velodrome for a second spell.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal striker, who spent the last campaign in Saudi Arabia, hit the post early on and then won a penalty after being brought down by Paris FC’s Brazilian centre-back Otavio.

Greenwood, who scored 21 goals in Ligue 1 last season, converted from the spot.

The former Manchester United man then set up the second as his corner was turned in acrobatically by Aubameyang, but Marseille looked fragile at the back and gifted the visitors a quick route back into the contest.

Winger Kebbal, who was born in Marseille, finished in style to bring it back to 2-1 before the half-hour and produced a brilliant pass to set up Nigeria winger Simon for the equaliser on 58 minutes.

With Rabiot absent, De Zerbi looked to some of his youngsters to make an impact off the bench and Bilal Nadir helped make the goal which Aubameyang scored to restore the hosts’ lead on 73 minutes.

Nadir then set up Hojbjerg’s thumping long-range strike to make it 4-2 before Greenwood squandered a second penalty of the day by firing wide from the spot after Vaz had been fouled.

The 18-year-old Vaz then completed the scoring in stoppage time, as Paris FC — owned by the mega-rich Arnault family — suffered a second loss in as many games since winning promotion.

European champions Paris Saint-Germain made it two wins from two to start the season by beating Angers 1-0 on Friday thanks to a solitary Fabian Ruiz goal.

Nice host Auxerre and Lyon play Metz in Saturday’s other matches in France’s top flight.