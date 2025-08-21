Lekki Deanery wins Lagos Archdiocesan Council of Lectors 18th quiz competition

The 18th edition of the Lagos State Archdiocesan Council of Lectors (ADC) Quiz Competition was held at the Catholic Church of the Ascension in Ikeja, bringing together vibrant young Catholic participants from 20 deaneries across the Archdiocese of Lagos.

The event, themed around scriptural knowledge and youth engagement, culminated in a spirited display of biblical literacy, with Lekki Deanery emerging as the overall champion. Ikeja Deanery secured second position, while Island Deanery came third, rounding in a fiercely contested competition that also featured auxiliary events such as the Sword Drill and Spelling Bee.

Iba Deanery demonstrated exceptional scriptural speed and precision to clinch the Sword Drill title, while Surulere Deanery showcased outstanding linguistic ability to win the Spelling Bee category.

Each of the 20 participating deaneries fielded a team of five members, from which only three were selected to advance to the final stage of the quiz competition. The rigorous selection process underscored the high level of preparation and commitment demonstrated by the young contestants, many of whom displayed remarkable familiarity with both the Old and New Testaments.

Rev. Fr. Madubuko Somtoochukwu, who was visibly impressed by the conduct of the participants, commended the youths for their discipline and sportsmanship throughout the competition. He noted that despite the competitive nature of the event, the atmosphere remained respectful and uplifting.

“Members of the various deaneries conducted themselves admirably,” Fr. Somtoochukwu said. “We all know that in any competition, not everyone can win. But what stood out today was the spirit of camaraderie and mutual respect. That, to me, is just as important as the quiz itself.”

He emphasized the need for the Church to meet young people where they are—particularly in the digital space.

He said, “We are encouraging our youths to engage with the Word of God, but we must also be intentional about how we present it. Many young people today are deeply immersed in social media. If we can create platforms—online and offline—where they can discuss Scripture in relatable ways, we stand a better chance of deepening their faith.

“People should understand that the Bible is not outdated. Take the Book of Proverbs, for instance. Any young person who internalizes its teachings will gain wisdom that translates into real-life success. The Bible doesn’t just help us know God—it also teaches us how to manage our finances, make sound decisions, build strong character, and live with purpose. It’s not just spiritual nourishment; it’s life navigation.

When young people actively participate in reading and reciting Scripture—especially in competitive settings—they are more likely to retain those passages. These quizzes are not just fun; they are tools for evangelization and catechesis. Every Christian community should encourage similar initiatives that bring young people together around the Word of God.

Dr Richard Edi, President of the Board of Lectors, described the 18th edition as one of the most competitive and innovative in the event’s history. According to him, “Today marked our 18th quiz competition, and we recorded five categories of winners. Over the years, we’ve had champions, but this year feels special because of the heightened level of participation and the introduction of new elements.

“One notable innovation was the use of the Misal—the liturgical book containing the prayers and readings for Mass—as a reference tool during certain segments, marking the first time it has been incorporated in place of the traditional Bible in parts of the quiz. We appreciate every participant, every coordinator, and every volunteer who made this possible.

“The enthusiasm was palpable, and the unity on display is exactly what the Church needs. We’re already looking forward to the 19th edition next year, where we hope to build on this momentum and reach even more young Catholics.”