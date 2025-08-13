LCDA boss inspects Badia site for new health centre, school construction

From l: Apapa-Iganmu LCDA Chairman, Jimoh Saliu flanked by the Council Manager Mr. Lateef Badmus, Councillor representing ward “A” Toheeb Adisa, Vice chairman Chief Mrs Fadekemi Otitonaiye and others during the working visit to the site.

Mathew Johnson

Chairman, Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Area ,LCDA Jimoh Saliu, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises to prioritise access to healthcare and education across the council area.

To this end, the council chief yesterday, led a delegation on an inspection of a parcel of land in the Badia area , designated for the construction of a new Primary Health Centre.

He explained that the visit was part of ongoing efforts to address the shortage of public health facilities in Wards C and D, adding that the land was allocated in 1985 by the late Baale of Obadiah, Chief Owoseni Badia, for community use.

While clarifying that currently the occupants of the site had requested relocation support before vacating the property, Saliu said “Out of the seven wards in Apapa-Iganmu, five have health centres. Wards C and D have none. This is a gap we intend to close within the shortest possible time”.

In the area of education, Saliu revealed plans to convert the building currently housing a Nursery and Primary School in the area into a public secondary school, citing the structure’s capacity as better suited for older students.

He said the pupils would be moved to Olojowon Demonstration School located within the same compound.

He assured residents that work on the projects would commence within his first 100 days in office, maintaining that they were essential to improving the quality of life and bridging infrastructure gaps in the LCDA.

The council chairman was accompanied on the tour by the Vice Chairman, Chief Mrs. Fadekemi Otitonaiye; Leader of the Legislative Assembly, Councillor Adigun Arogundade; Council Manager, Mr. Badmus Lateef; and other senior officials.