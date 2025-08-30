Late arrival of materials, low voter turnout delay Rivers LG elections

There is a low turnout of activities as 18 political parties battle for the 23 Local Government Area chairmanship slots and 319 councillorship seats in today’s Local Government Area elections in Rivers State.

But, as of 10am, the electoral material for the poll is yet to arrive at the voting centres.

At Unit 18, 60 and others in Ward 5, Elelewo Community, Obio/Akpor LGA, only some policemen were seen mounting the empty centres.

It was gathered that there is a delay in the distribution of material for the election at the RACs (Registration Area Centres) across the state.

Meanwhile, the residents of the state seem to be flouting the restriction of movement order by the police, as some markets are seen in partial operation, while people are seen moving for their personal businesses.

Nyebuchi Chinda, agent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in unit 18, ward 5, Elelewo, said the delay in the voting process was because the electoral officers were moving to units to distribute the material.