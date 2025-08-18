LASTMA decries indiscriminate roadside passenger pickup

File Photo

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has decried the persistent practice of reckless driving and indiscriminate roadside passenger pickup by commercial bus operators.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, stated in a press release on Monday that such recklessness often causes accidents.

Bakare-Oki was reacting to an accident that occurred at Mile 2, when a Toyota Highlander (APP 150 EY) rammed into a painted T4 commercial bus (KJA 328 XH), which indiscriminately parked to pick up passengers.

The general manager said that the driver of the Highlander, unfortunately, died instantly.

“Preliminary findings revealed that the tragedy was caused when the Highlander, while speeding, lost control and collided with great force into a commercial bus that was illegally stationed on the roadside.

“The commercial bus driver was indiscriminately picking up passengers at the said location,” he said.

He said that LASTMA personnel promptly secured the accident scene, extricated the lifeless body from the mangled wreckage, and formally handed over the remains of the dead to operatives of the Ojo Police Division.

“The police thereafter conveyed the deceased to the C-Niger Mortuary, Abule Ado (inward Mile 2), for preservation.

“LASTMA officers ensured restoration of traffic on the corridor, while simultaneously supervising the evacuation of all accidented vehicles, which were subsequently towed to the Ojo Police Division for further investigation,” he said.

Bakare-Oki sympathised with the bereaved family, praying that the Almighty would grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Vanguard News