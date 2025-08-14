Lamido empowers constituents with 8 tractors, 36 vehicles to boost agric, tackle banditry

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

In a bold move to cushion the devastating impact of banditry and revitalize agriculture for economic prosperity, Senator Ibrahim Lamido (APC, Sokoto East) has donated eight tractors, six 18 seater buses, and 30 other vehicles to his constituents.

The gesture, unveiled on Wednesday in Sokoto, is part of a far reaching economic empowerment programme aimed at restoring livelihoods shattered by years of insecurity in Sokoto East. Lamido, who chairs the Senate Committee on Primary Health Care, said the intervention was designed to reignite farming activities, boost transportation, and create income generating opportunities.

Represented by Alhaji Kabiru Sarkin Fulani, the Senator lamented the heavy toll banditry had taken on local economies, displacing farmers and crippling rural commerce. “Our people have suffered greatly due to insecurity. This intervention is to help them stand back on their feet and rebuild their sources of livelihood,” he said.

The vehicles include eight modern tractors for mechanized farming, 18 seater buses for commercial transport, 10 seater Sharon vehicles, and other cars to strengthen socio economic activities across the district. Lamido expressed confidence that the resources would trigger agricultural revival, enhance mobility, and create jobs.

“This is not a one-off effort,” he stressed. “We have consistently provided motorcycles, tricycles, business tools, and financial support to our people. Many households have already benefitted from our empowerment drives.”

Highlighting his broader development agenda, Lamido noted that education remained a cornerstone of his initiatives. He revealed that his office had sponsored numerous undergraduate and postgraduate students abroad, provided free JAMB forms, paid tuition fees for students in various tertiary institutions, and extended stipends to secondary school students.

“In total, over 2,000 students from Sokoto East have received direct educational support from us. Alongside that, we have empowered youths and women with resources to engage in productive ventures that can sustain their families,” the Senator explained.

According to Lamido, his political ideology is anchored on building the capacity of young people and equipping communities to secure both their present and future. “When our people are educated, employed, and productive, the forces of poverty and insecurity will be defeated,” he asserted.

Professor Mu’azu Shamaki, who also spoke at the event, described the lawmaker’s initiative as “a new chapter of purposeful representation” that has bridged the gap between government and the grassroots. He commended the Senator for combining educational sponsorship with tangible economic support.

Shamaki emphasized that all beneficiaries were drawn from the eight Local Government Areas in Sokoto East — Sabon Birni, Rabah, Illela, Gada, Goronyo, Wurno, Gwadabawa, and Isa, ensuring fairness and inclusivity. He urged recipients to use the items responsibly for personal growth and community development.

A cross section of beneficiaries, including traditional rulers, youth leaders, women leaders, and party chieftains, expressed deep appreciation for the empowerment packages. Many pledged to extend the benefits to others in their communities and reaffirmed their support for Senator Lamido and the APC in future elections.

The initiative, according to observers, is not just about vehicles and tools but a deliberate push to restore hope, rebuild rural economies, and shield communities from the economic desperation that fuels insecurity.

With farming season approaching, stakeholders believe the tractors will be a game-changer, enabling large scale cultivation and reducing food scarcity, while the commercial vehicles will inject new life into trade and mobility in a region long battered by banditry.