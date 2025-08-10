Lagos orders compulsory inspection of e-hailing vehicles

The Lagos State Government has mandated e-hailing operators to present their vehicles for inspection to enhance safety, improve service quality, and ensure regulatory compliance across the transportation sector.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Osiyemi stated that the ministry had observed the deplorable condition of some vehicles licensed to operate under e-hailing platforms within the state.

“This has necessitated a comprehensive audit of all vehicles to be used,” he said.

According to Osiyemi, any vehicle found unsuitable will not be allowed to operate on Lagos roads.

He decried the growing safety concerns for motorists and the poor service delivery by some operators, stressing that the state government was committed to safeguarding lives and property.

He added that the state would not tolerate practices that put its residents at risk.

“The lack of robust databases among many e-hailing platforms makes it difficult to track discrepancies and criminal activities perpetrated through their services.

“The ministry will not hesitate to enforce sanctions where necessary,” he added.

He quoted the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Olawale Musa, as saying that all drivers must be duly registered and certified by the Lagos State Drivers’ Institute.

He urged operators to comply or risk having their licenses suspended.

Musa noted that such practices of unregistered vehicles hinder effective tracking and pose significant security risks, which will not be tolerated

According to him, the ministry will strictly enforce penalties for any infractions.

He said the digital system developed by the ministry requires up-to-date data to enable effective regulation of the transportation sector.

He urged residents to stop booking e-hailing rides offline to avoid bypassing the safety features and accountability mechanisms built into the apps.