Labour Party distances self from planned protest at INEC Headquarters

Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Nenadi Usman

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Senator Nenadi Usman-led Labour Party (LP) has distanced the party from a planned protest scheduled to be held at the National Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement signed by the Senior Special Adviser to the Interim National Chairman of the LP, Ken Asogwa, in Abuja, late on Tuesday, the party declared that the planned protest does not enjoy its support.

It read, “The attention of the leadership of the Labour Party has been drawn to an invitation circulating in certain quarters regarding a purported protest scheduled to hold tomorrow, 6th August 2025, at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“This protest is allegedly being organised by some unknown individuals purportedly operating under the banner of the Labour Party.

“We wish to categorically state that the said protest is not sanctioned by the Labour Party. The organisers are unknown to the party’s leadership, and the action lacks the approval and backing of the party.

“The public is hereby put on notice that anyone participating in or promoting this protest is doing so without the consent of the Labour Party and should be seen as an impostor.

“It would be recalled that INEC recently rejected the illegitimate list of candidates for the upcoming national bye-elections and local council elections submitted by the former chairman of the party, Barr. Julius Abure, and his unlawful group.

“The Labour Party received that decision with relief, knowing that INEC – as a responsible electoral umpire – would eventually proceed to accept and publish the authentic list submitted by the current, lawful leadership of the party.

“We urge INEC to remain steadfast and continue to disregard the desperate antics of these individuals whose tenures expired since 8th June 2023 – and whose expiration was expressly affirmed by the Supreme Court in its judgment of 4th April 2025.

“While we await INEC’s timely action in publishing the valid list of candidates submitted by the legitimate party leadership, we also call on the Commission to give full effect to the said Supreme Court ruling by updating its official portal and other platforms to reflect the correct leadership of the Labour Party in line with the court’s judgment.

“In light of the foregoing, we therefore call on all security agencies to take note: the persons planning to stage a protest at INEC headquarters on 6th August 2025 are not representatives of the Labour Party.

“They are political impersonators and mischief-makers, and should be treated as such. We call for their immediate arrest and prosecution in accordance with the law.”