Labour Party condemns proposal to increase politicians’ pay

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has criticised the proposal for an upward review of salaries of political office holders, describing it as insensitive given the current economic hardship in the country.

In a statement signed by its Interim National Publicity Secretary, Tony Akeni, in Abuja yesterday, the party said the move was ill-timed and called on the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to reconsider.

The statement noted that instead of pushing for higher salaries for politicians, the Commission should focus on advocating better wages for Nigerian workers.

According to the LP, the proposed salary adjustment risks worsening public discontent and could further strain the nation’s finances. It urged the Federal Government to prioritise policies that would ease the burden on citizens, including reviewing the national minimum wage.

The party called on Nigerians to remain united in demanding accountability and good governance, stressing that fair remuneration for workers should take precedence over political office holders’ benefits.