Labour activist, Ogbeifun, preaches virtue in service

Former President of PENGASSAN and TUC, Dr Brown Ogbeifun (left), and current President of PENGASSAN and TUC, Festus Osifo, exchanging pleasantries, during Dr Brown’s 70th birthday celebration.

… as oil workers break tradition for ex-PENGASSAN, TUC President @70

By Victor Ahiuma-Young & Jimitota Onoyume

Labour leaders, professional colleagues, members of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, and Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN,

friends, and well-wishers from across Nigeria stormed Warri, Delta State, in their numbers to celebrate a notable unionist, a conciliator par excellence, a teacher, a trainer, a mentor, an industrial relations guru , and a quintessential Labour leader, Dr. Brown Louis Ogbeifun, former President of PENGASSAN, and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, as he clocked 70.

The oil city became a convergence point for stalwarts of the labour movement, veteran unionists, academics, alumni associations, football colleagues, and cultural groups, who came together for a colourful two-day event that honoured the man described as a pillar of industrial relations and a mentor to generations.

From solidarity songs to heartfelt tributes, from souvenirs to the gift of a brand-new car, the celebration went beyond a birthday—it was a national recognition of a life of service and sacrifice.

Night of tributes

From the moment the ceremony began, tributes poured in from all corners. Colleagues, unionists, alumni, football associates, and family members shared fond memories of Ogbeifun’s life of service.

Even his little granddaughter, Miss Olivia Arinze, joined in with the simplest yet most touching words of the night: “My grand pa is the most intelligent and caring grand pa.”

But the evening’s highlight came when PENGASSAN President, Festus Osifo—who also serves as President of the TUC—announced that the union had bought a brand-new car for the celebrant.

Speaking glowingly, Osifo said: “On behalf of PENGASSAN and TUC, we celebrate an elder. I thank you all for being here to celebrate with us. We thank all the invited guests for being here, and to madam (wife of Ogbeifun), we thank you for your support to him. We wish you more years in peace and happiness. We thank you for your service to the union. You led PENGASSAN years ago. When you moved from the NNPC, you became our teacher, our mentor. Every member in this hall has participated in seminars you organised.”

As he handed over the car key, Osifo added: “The labour of those who served PENGASSAN will never be in vain.”

Breaking tradition

What made the night even more significant was that PENGASSAN was breaking new ground. Former union president, Chief Austin Ezewanka, explained that it was the first time the association was celebrating the birthday of a past president.

“This is the first time a current president of PENGASSAN will participate in the organization of an event for a past president. I use this opportunity on behalf of the past presidents of PENGASSAN to say congratulations. I served as president 32 years ago. God will grant you many more years, Brown,” Ezewanka said, before leading the hall in a rousing solidarity song.

The gesture underscored the high regard in which Ogbeifun is held—proof that his influence within the labour movement endures long after his formal service.

Ogbeifun’s influence extends well beyond the walls of union halls. Alumni of the School of Nursing, Warri, where he once served as the pioneer president of the Students’ Union Government, also turned up to pay homage.

Led by Dr. Daniel Moriah, they praised his early leadership and presented him with a souvenir, before breaking into the nursing anthem in his honour.

“Brown was the pioneer president of the nursing school in Warri. The legacy you left is still there. We have come to celebrate with you,” one of them said.

Coach Paul Obire also reminded the gathering of another side of Ogbeifun—the footballer.

“Brown was our goalkeeper in the early 80s. His first club was NEPA. I brought him to NNPC’s football club, Warri. He was our medical leader, our manager in the football team. We wish you happy birthday,” he disclosed.

The following day, the celebrations continued at the NNPC Sports Complex, Warri, with a novelty football match by veteran players in his honour—an appropriate nod to a man whose life has straddled activism, academia, and sport.

The party atmosphere was enriched by a Benin cultural dance troupe that thrilled guests with traditional music and dances.

Members of the Prestige Club also presented souvenirs, adding to the wave of tributes.

So overwhelming were the testimonies that the master of ceremonies eventually pleaded with those who had not spoken to drop their messages on the celebrant’s website.

Virtue in service

When his turn came, an emotional Dr. Ogbeifun expressed gratitude for the love and honour showered on him, particularly the car gift.

According to him, “20 years after I left as PENGASSAN President, I was surprised by a beautifully organised social event and a car gift to celebrate my 70th birthday. There is virtue in service. Now I can once again tell the younger generation that there is virtue and rewards in service.

“I am therefore using this opportunity to thank God for using PENGASSAN, Delta All Stars International Football Club, my friends, family, and comrades across the nation to find me worthy of being celebrated for two days, which were Friday, August 8th, 2025, and Saturday, August 9th, 2025. “

I have never had it so good.

“This appreciation note would be incomplete without thanking Peter Esele, Shina Luwoye—both former Presidents of PENGASSAN and TUC, respectively —my professional colleagues in medical services, my former bosses and colleagues in the NNPCL who took paid adverts in the Punch and Vanguard Newspapers respectively.

“I am sure that if President Osifo didn’t believe in the project, it wouldn’t have materialized. Thank you, Comrade President.

“I pray that everybody that contributed towards the success of the two-day events shall never lack. Their wallets shall not run dry and their shadows will never grow less. As they celebrated me, they will be celebrated in greater measures.

“I am glad I heard what people think of me alive and not when dead. It matters a lot. Please visit louisbrownogbeifun.org/70 to leave your testament and tribute. This is better than those that would come when I pass, Grace and peace.”

Life of impact

For many in attendance, the celebration was more than a birthday. It was a recognition of a man whose life has been devoted to building institutions, fighting for workers’ rights, and mentoring generations.

In the words of one guest, “Ogbeifun is not just a unionist. He is an institution.”

From leading PENGASSAN in turbulent times to mentoring younger leaders, from pioneering student activism at the Nursing School in Warri to managing football teams, Ogbeifun has lived a life that demonstrates the rewards of service and integrity.

At 70, he is celebrated not just for his past achievements, but also for the values he embodies—values he summed up in three simple words: “virtue in service.”