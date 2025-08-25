Kwara trains 5,000 SBMC members under AGILE project

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kwara State Government has trained over 5,000 members of School-Based Management Committees (SBMCs) across 898 schools under the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project.

The training, conducted simultaneously across the three senatorial districts, was facilitated by Alim & Associates Ltd., the firm engaged to handle SBMC capacity building and supervise school renovation works.

Managing Partner of the firm, Engr. Muhyideen Alimi Yusuf, described the exercise as a success despite challenges, noting that SBMCs are expected to prepare School Improvement Plans (SIPs) to identify priority projects for their schools. He also urged parents to take advantage of planned renovations by enrolling their children, especially girls, to ensure they complete at least secondary education.

Kwara AGILE Project Coordinator, Mr. Abdulazeez Adesina Salami, said the turnout and enthusiasm of participants made the programme one of the project’s biggest achievements, adding that monitoring mechanisms have been put in place.

Deputy Project Coordinator, Lawal Hamza Adisa, and Component 1.2 Lead, QS Amina Shehu, commended Alim & Associates for its role, while Lead Resource Person, Dr. Adeyemi Adeyemo, expressed optimism that the initiative will positively impact communities.

Supported by the World Bank, AGILE is implemented by the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with states to expand secondary education opportunities for girls aged 10–20, particularly those facing cultural, financial, and infrastructural barriers.