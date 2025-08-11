KWAM1’s disturbing airport drama

Fuji musician, “King” Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, KWAM1, was last week Wednesday embroiled in a Nollywood-like drama that baffled many at the Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, NAIA. In a viral video, he was seen in front of a Lagos-bound, departure-ready Value Jet aircraft, arguing with some officials.

The aircraft suddenly moved, almost with a take-off velocity, and could have smashed KWAM1’s head with its right wing if the 68-year-old musician had not smartly ducked his head. What the world saw was anything but what should be happening in an airport where the safety and comfort of travellers are strictly governed by international regulations.

The story in the public space is that Wasiu’s attempt to board the aircraft with a flask of an alcoholic drink was rebuffed by officials as demanded by aviation law. KWAM1’s stubborn insistence got him de-boarded, sparking the argument. He reacted to the growing outrage with a statement which played down the seriousness of an incident which, some see, as evocative of typical terrorist threats.

Pending the conclusion of an ongoing investigation, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, swiftly ordered KWAM1’s placement on a six-month “no-fly” sanction, describing his behaviour as “unacceptable”.

Also, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, suspended the licence of the aircraft’s female pilot, Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, for unprofessional conduct that could have endangered life. Under aviation regulations, a pilot must obtain clearance before moving aircraft from its parking to take-off positions, which Ogoyi violated in anger.

It is sad that such otherwise highly-placed individual who had travelled extensively to all parts of the world would conduct himself in manners that brought negative attention on himself and the country at large. Even the pilot, who had hitherto enjoyed rave attention in aviation circles due to her rapid rise and marriage to a colleague pilot, should have known better. Flyers need to be reminded that once they step into the precincts of an airport or aircraft, they are 100 per cent bound by the industry’s regulations. They come under the jurisdiction of pilot and crew, and must comply with instructions which are tailored to ensure the safety and comfort of travellers, service providers and aircraft.

We must discard the typical Nigerian “big man” or entitlement mentality. Whether in airports or motor parks, people must behave. To go to Abuja in the next six months, KWAM1 will have to travel by road. By the time KWAM1 has finished his no-fly punishment, he will realise what he brought on himself. We hope others will learn.