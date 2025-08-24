KSJI marks 50 years of faith, charity, unveils anniversary logo in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula & Folorunsho Olumuyiwa

The Knights of St. John International (KSJI) Nigeria yesterday in Lagos unveiled its 50th anniversary logo, marking the beginning of year-long activities to celebrate five decades of faith, knighthood, and service in the country.

The event, which drew senior clergy, national leaders of the Order, and members from across the country, set the tone for commemorations that will culminate in a grand finale next year.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chairman of the 50th Anniversary Organising Committee, Rt. Hon. Chervalier Emmanuel Ufuoma Okene, said the theme of the celebration is “50 Years of Faith, Knighthood and Service in Nigeria.” He traced the history of the Order, noting that it was founded in the United States in 1886, introduced to Nigeria in 1975, and received formal approval from the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria in 1976 through the late Cardinal Dominic Ekandem.

Okene disclosed that the anniversary programme will feature a Catechetical competition across all Grand Commanderies, a colloquium in Port Harcourt, multi-language “Hail Mary” jingles, a 50-piece Rosary exhibition, pilgrimages to the Holy Land and Rome, as well as an evangelisation and charity drive targeting contemporary social issues. Other planned activities include the production of a commemorative fabric, the design of golden chasubles for spiritual directors, military parade competitions, a golf tournament, and the erection of a statue of St. John the Baptist.

Supreme Subordinate President (Nigeria) Major General (Prof.) Remy Uche said the 50th anniversary symbolises both growth and sustained impact in evangelisation and charity. He revealed that the Order, which began with fewer than 50 members in Nigeria, now counts over 10,000 men, more than 20,000 women, and an additional 5,000 cadets and juniors.

“This Order has been committed to spreading the Gospel and serving the less privileged. We have supported the Catholic Church through infrastructure development, training priests and religious, and providing aid to those in need,” Uche said.

Bishop John Akinkunmi Oyejola of the Catholic Diocese of Osogbo described the anniversary as a testament to the Order’s enduring mission of service. “They have gone as far as prisons to care for those society calls criminals. We do not judge; we see human beings in need of help,” he said.

National Spiritual Director, Rev. Fr. Mike Omughele, stressed the importance of passing the torch to new members to ensure continuity. “If we succeed and don’t pass it on, then we have failed,” he said.

Highlighting the cultural dimension of the celebrations, Okene announced plans for a 500-member choral concert to revive traditional Catholic hymns, which he described as “rich in meaning and capable of lifting the heart and soul to God.”

The unveiling of the logo, described by organisers as a reflection of the Order’s heritage and sacrifice, was followed by donations and goodwill messages.