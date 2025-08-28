Kiki debuts soulful single ‘Somebody’

Nkiru Amuneke, popularly known as KIKI, has released a new single titled Somebody, marking her official entry into the Nigerian music scene.

KIKI, the last-born of the Amuneke family and sister to football legend Emmanuel Amuneke, is carving her own path away from football glory by blending her career in cybersecurity with her passion for music.

By profession, she is a Cybersecurity Analyst, but her love for music has always been at the core of her identity. Over the years, she has tested her talent through auditions such as Project Fame, experiences which she says built her courage and artistry.

Her new single, Somebody, speaks to themes of love, vulnerability, and the universal desire for connection. The track, carried by her soulful voice, introduces her as an artist intent on making music that resonates on a deeper level.

“Music has always been my heartbeat. Whether I’m analyzing digital threats or singing into a microphone, I pour myself into what I do,” KIKI said in a statement. “Somebody is very personal to me, but it’s also for anyone who has ever longed to be seen and understood.”

While her brother Emmanuel conquered the football pitch, KIKI is determined to conquer hearts through her art. She says her goal is to create songs that heal, inspire, and leave lasting impact.

“Legacy isn’t just about what you inherit; it’s about how you use your own gifts,” she added. “For me, that’s through music.”

With Somebody, now streaming on major digital platforms, KIKI officially steps into the spotlight, determined to balance her dual passions for technology and music while building a legacy of her own.