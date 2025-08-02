Kidney survivor, Efe Tommy, launches ‘Kidney for Life Relief Foundation’ to mark 40th birthday in Lagos

By Efe Onodjae

Nigerian culture curator and two-year kidney survivor, Efemena Adabamu, popularly known as Efe Tommy, has officially launched the ‘Kidney for Life Relief Foundation’, a movement aimed at supporting individuals living with kidney-related conditions.

The foundation was launched in Lagos as part of celebrations marking his 40th birthday. According to Efe, the initiative was inspired by his personal battle with kidney failure and the life-saving transplant that followed.

Efe’s story is one of resilience. After grappling with kidney issues for two years, he eventually underwent a successful transplant at St. Nicholas Hospital, Lagos.

The launch event served not only as a celebration but also as a powerful moment of reflection, highlighting the fragility of life, the strength of the human spirit, and the pressing need for improved support systems within Nigeria’s kidney health ecosystem.

“The process of creating this foundation has been shaped by my own journey and a

deep drive to make an impactful difference,” Efe Tommy shared during an emotional

address to guests. “This isn’t just about me turning 40 alone, it is about using my story to

spark something bigger than myself.”

Lagos’ influential voices gathered at The Delborough Hotel Lagos to honour a milestone

deeply rooted in survival, gratitude and purpose: the official unveiling of the Kidney For Life

Relief Foundation.

The event brought together a distinguished guest list of friends, collaborators, medical

professionals, creatives and supporters like Hero Daniels as the event host alongside

Konye Nwabogor (Editor in Chief, Thisday Style); Ozinna Anumudu; Helen Prest Ajayi; Osaze

Ebueku (SM Sponsorship and Promotion, MTN); Dr Bruce (Skinetics Nig); Elohor Isiorho (Future Face/Prive Luxe Events); Shina Peller; Timini Egbuson; Adewunmi Segun aka Apilifestyle; Tamar Awobutu and Folakemi Olaosebikan among others, all of whom witnessed his journey firsthand.

From a heartfelt documentary screening to a compelling keynote on kidney health

by Dr Ebun Bamgboye ably represented by Mrs Shaki, the lead consultant at St Nicholas

Hospital Nigeria; every moment was designed to inform, inspire and ignite.

Other highlights of the night included a reflective narration of Efe’s health battle, a symbolic unveiling of the foundation and a fundraising segment that saw pledges and donations roll in, affirming the community’s belief in the foundation’s vision.

Guests were treated to a warm, elegant evening marked by live music, meaningful conversations and a renewed sense of

shared purpose.

The Kidney For Life Relief Foundation is set to drive awareness, support kidney health

advocacy and provide relief-based interventions to individuals facing kidney challenges

across Nigeria.

With this launch, Efe Tommy steps into a new decade not just as a celebrated media figure,

but as a passionate advocate for life using his platform to give others a second chance at

theirs.