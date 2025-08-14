Kenzy earns Best Male Act nomination

Nigerian actor and content creator Ezike Uche Kelvin, professionally known as Kenzy, has secured a nomination for Best Male Act (Movie) of the Year at the upcoming ICONS NOBLE AWARDS Africa 2025.

The announcement was made by the awards’ organisers on their official Instagram page, naming Kenzy alongside fellow nominees Bayo Beats, Kevin Blak, and Lil Hexz.

Now in its 10th year, the ICONS NOBLE AWARDS celebrates individuals who have demonstrated exceptional achievement in entertainment, the arts, and public service. The 2025 edition carries the theme “Legacy, Excellence, Next Chapter”.

Kenzy has built a reputation in Nollywood for his compelling screen performances and creative versatility. His growing profile in the industry has been marked by a blend of traditional acting roles and a strong digital presence, engaging audiences both on and off the screen.

Public voting for the ICONS NOBLE AWARDS Africa 2025 is currently open at icona.com.ng/voting. Winners will be announced later this year during a ceremony expected to draw some of the biggest names in African entertainment.