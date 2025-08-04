Kemi Badenoch: A liar by no other name

By Femi Fani-Kayode

“I attended a Federal Government College in a place called Sagamu in Nigeria. It was a like a prison. It was like ‘Lord of the Flies’ where the students were in control of everything and we operated a socialist system. There were thirty of us in one room. They made us cut grass with cutlasses because nobody else would do it. We also washed toilets without any water. I won’t say much about that aspect but it was grotty”- Kemi Badenoch, Leader of the British Conservative Party, 1st August 2025.



Barely two weeks after peddling reckless falsehood that her children were denied Nigerian citizenship because, according to her, our nation does not grant citizenship to the children of Nigerian mothers and foreign fathers, Kemi Badenough has once again dropped a foul and mendacious clanger about Nigeria.

This time she spoke about her supposed experiences at a Nigerian school and thereby confirmed the fact that she is an affliction and a plague.



Honestly if this creature were to tell me that it was day outside I would have to assume that it was night. She is simply incapable of telling the truth.



In addition to her perfidious disposition, she has publicly stated that she no longer ‘identifies with Nigeria’ and consequently she should have her Nigerian passport revoked, she should formally be declared ‘persona non grata’ and she should be banned from ever setting her foot in our shores again.

Her obsession with not just demarketing but actually destroying Nigeria and decimating the image of the Nigerian people borders on the pathological.



She has done much damage to our nation and it is time for us to stop treating her with kid gloves, fight back.



It is most inappropriate to continue to take her lightly and ignore her constant attacks and misrepresentation of our people because, by her actions and words, she has wilfully and systematically held herself out as the primary and principal enemy of Nigeria and will take every opportunity to destroy our aspirations and fortunes.



We cannot continue to fold our arms and watch her denigrate and destroy us.



It is time to bring out the big guns, vigorously and aggressively challenge her malevolent fabrications.

As Paul the Apostle said of Alexander the Coppersmith in 2 Timothy 4:14, she “has done us much harm, may the Lord repay her according to her works” and as he said of another in 1 Corinthians 5 we hereby “hand her body over to satan that her soul may be preserved”.