Kebbi Customs Command records first declaration on B’Odogwu platform

By Godwin Oritse

The Kebbi Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has successfully completed its first declaration through the Unified Customs Management System, popularly known as the B’Odogwu platform, marking a significant step towards enhanced trade facilitation in northern Nigeria.



According to a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Customs Mohammed Salisu, the launch marks the Command’s formal adoption of the digital platform designed to streamline customs operations.

In his opening remarks at a sensitisation event, Comptroller of the Command, Mr. Chidi Nwokorie, reaffirmed Kebbi Customs’ commitment to driving the innovative initiative, which aims to improve revenue generation and ensure more efficient trade processes.

Nwokorie described the B’Odogwu platform as the future of Customs operations, emphasizing its role as a vital tool for national revenue collection.



He urged officers to familiarize themselves with the system and its applications to ensure optimal usage.



Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Kebbi State Chapter of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Alhaji Muhammad Kamba, commended the Comptroller-General of Customs for deploying the platform and pledged the association’s full compliance with all operational guidelines.



Kamba noted that the collective commitment of all stakeholders to embracing the platform would significantly improve service delivery and efficiency in customs processes.



B’odogwu is a unified customs management system developed by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to streamline trade processes, enhance efficiency, and improve transparency. It’s an indigenous platform designed to address challenges in customs clearance and promote a more efficient trade environment.