Kayvee Microfinance Bank moves to new location

Some staff of Kayvee Microfinance Bank at work in the new office.

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi

Kayvee Microfinance Bank Limited has announced the relocation of its office to BW03/01, Oshodi Arena Shopping Complex, Oshodi, Lagos State. The move to this larger, modern facility, says the management, is designed to support the bank’s growth and enhance service delivery to its customers and stakeholders. The vibrant new location at Oshodi Arena Shopping Complex exemplifies Kayvee’s dedication to accessibility, community development, and customer-focused banking.

Board Chairman, Adebayo Joseph Ibileke, in a statement, praised the bank’s outstanding progress, attributing it to a steadfast commitment to putting customers first. He credits disciplined execution and customer-first principles for the bank’s strong performance.

Managing Director of the bank, Olatoun Ogunnaike, described the relocation as a significant milestone for Kayvee Microfinance Bank, reflecting its continuous expansion. The new premises is equipped with significant infrastructure, a more comfortable environment for customers, and greater accessibility, marking a pivotal chapter in the bank’s ongoing transformation.

Ogunnaike highlighted recent innovations including mobile banking, debit card issuance, and expanded POS deployment. These initiatives aim to deliver seamless and secure financial services, reinforcing the new branch as a forward step in Kayvee’s mission to deepen market penetration and advance its digital capabilities.

At BW03/01, Oshodi Arena Shopping Complex, Kayvee invites customers to experience a new kind of banking where service meets trust and technology unlocks new possibilities.



This relocation represents a renewed commitment to greater accessibility, stronger community ties, and a future shaped by the evolving needs of every Nigerian Kayvee serves. It stands as a beacon of trust and innovation, symbolizing what can be achieved when purpose aligns with performance.

Kayvee is not just opening new doors; it is creating new opportunities, strengthening relationships, and reinforcing its commitment to serve better and bolder than ever before.



Ayoku Liadi, a Non-Executive Director of Kayvee whose decades of pan-African banking experience have shaped the bank’s strategic direction, recounts that Kayvee has embarked on a transformative journey centered on strong governance, innovation, and customer-centricity.

Since April 2022, Kayvee MFB has experienced remarkable growth with total assets of about ₦100 million and deposits under ₦35 million, to about N10 billion in total asset and total deports of over N7billion presently.