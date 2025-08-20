Katsina massacre: Death toll rises to 50

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The death toll from attacks on villages in Katsina State has risen to at least 50, after a local lawmaker revealed that 20 more people were burned alive in addition to the 30 shot dead during dawn prayers.

Hon Aminu Ibrahim, who represents Malumfashi constituency in the Katsina State House of Assembly, disclosed this to his colleagues during Tuesday’s plenary session.

“Thirty were killed while praying. We discovered another 20 burnt in their homes. Our people cannot live like this,” Ibrahim lamented.

He revealed that the attackers struck Gidan Adamu Mantau, Unguwar Yar Mai Dabo and Makera in Karfi ward, as well as Burdigau in Yaba ward, noting that security forces arrived too late despite early warnings on Monday evening.

The Katsina State Government confirmed the scale of the killings during a condolence visit led by the Secretary to the Government, Abdullahi Garba Faskari, who described the assault as a “deeply painful and heartbreaking tragedy”.

Acting governor Faruk Lawal Jobe during a visit to the Chief of Defense, appealed to the military for stronger support, warning that rural communities remain under siege despite ongoing operations.