Kaduna to begin monkeypox vaccination in affected LGAs

The Kaduna State Primary Healthcare Board (SPHCB) has announced plans to inaugurate a monkeypox vaccination campaign in selected Local Government Areas affected by the outbreak.

Health Educator at the SPHCB, Isah Yusha’u, said this on Wednesday during a stakeholders’ engagement meeting on the introduction of the monkeypox vaccine in Kaduna.

Yusha’u stated that the board was working proactively to prevent the spread of the disease and ensure the health and safety of Kaduna residents.

He noted that several LGAs in the state had recorded a significant number of monkeypox cases.

In response, he said the Federal Government, in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and development partners, had approved reactive vaccination for high-risk groups.

“The vaccination exercise is scheduled to begin tentatively on Aug.10 or 11, and will run for 10 days in the selected LGAs.

“A second round of vaccinations will follow four weeks later.”

According to Yusha’u, the vaccine will be prioritised for high-risk individuals, including: Laboratory personnel who may have handled infected specimens, People with compromised immune systems and Individuals with high-risk sexual behaviour.

“To ensure the success of this vaccination drive, we are engaging traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations, and medical institutions.

“This is to provide accurate information, address concerns, and encourage public acceptance of the vaccine,” he said.

He urged the public to receive the vaccine in good faith, assuring that distribution would be strategic and targeted to ensure maximum impact.

“By launching this campaign, the board is taking proactive steps to combat the monkeypox outbreak and safeguard public health,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that attendees at the stakeholders’ meeting included health workers, religious leaders, social mobilisation officers (SMOs), trade union representatives, and the media.

Abubakar Musa, the Coordinator of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in Kaduna North LGA, also addressed participants.

Drawing lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, he called on the public to support the monkeypox vaccination effort.

Musa highlighted JNI’s role during COVID-19 in curbing misinformation and supporting safety protocols.

He reiterated the importance of religious leaders in public health initiatives and affirmed JNI’s ongoing commitment to balancing religious practices with health concerns.

Vanguard News