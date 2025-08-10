Kaduna Govt clarifies stadium reconstruction process

Gov Sani

– Reaffirms Commitment to Transparency

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Government has clarified the process surrounding the planned reconstruction of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, assuring residents that all procedures have followed due process and are in line with public procurement regulations.

In a statement on Sunday, the Commissioner for Sports Development, Prof. Benjamin Kumai Gugong, explained that the stadium was officially handed over to the state government by the Federal Government earlier this year in need of significant renovation. He said the state government subsequently approved a comprehensive overhaul to bring the facility up to national and international sporting standards.

“The Ministry initiated the procurement process following established guidelines under the Kaduna State Public Procurement Authority (KADPPA) laws,” Gugong noted.

He stated that the Ministry has been fully involved in all aspects of the project, from planning to procurement, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparency, public interest, and accountability.

According to Gugong, the stadium’s upgrade is expected to position Kaduna as a leading destination for sports events, stimulate economic activity, and provide employment opportunities for residents.

“We are focused on delivering results through infrastructure that promotes sports development and community engagement,” he added.

The Commissioner encouraged continued public support and assured that the Ministry would provide regular updates as the project progresses.