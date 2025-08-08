Kaduna bye-elections: Victory not optional, but imperative — Sani

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State says victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the August 16 bye-elections in the state is not optional, but imperative.

Sani stated this in Kaduna on Friday at the inauguration of the APC Campaign Committee for the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, as well as the Basawa and Sabon Gari State Assembly bye-elections.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, urged party stakeholders to demonstrate total commitment, strategic thinking and unified action to ensure success at the polls.

He charged the committee members to set aside personal interests and sentiments, and unite behind the common goal of securing a clean sweep for the APC.

“The party must come first, and the people we seek to represent must be prioritised,” he said.

Sani urged the campaign team to focus on selling the party’s ideals, its track record of delivery, and its vision for a Kaduna State where no one is left behind.

Balarabe, in her remarks, said the governor had governed with fairness, equity and inclusiveness, ensuring development across all senatorial districts, local governments and communities in the state.

She said Sani’s leadership style had made the APC a party worth supporting.

The deputy governor encouraged the campaign committee to remind the electorate of the benefits of political alignment and to be fully committed to delivering victory for the party.

“The campaign should prioritise the needs and concerns of the people while highlighting the APC’s achievements and vision for Kaduna State,” she added.

Party chieftains who spoke at the event also called on members to put the party first, saying that without the party, there would be no platform for their political aspirations.

The Chairman of APC in Kaduna State, retired Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada, said the members of the campaign committee were carefully selected based on their track records.

He urged them to stay focused and committed to ensuring victory, assuring them of the party leadership’s full support.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the committee and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Yusuf Liman, pledged that all hands would be on deck to deliver victory for the party in the bye-elections.

