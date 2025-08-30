Kaduna ADC disowns statement on El-Rufai’s inauguration

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — The Kaduna State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has distanced itself from a recent statement credited to its State Publicity Secretary concerning the reported inauguration of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

In a press release signed by the State Secretary of the party, Victor Oluwatuyi, the leadership of the ADC clarified that the publication represented the personal opinion of the officer and did not reflect the position of either the State Working Committee or the State Executive Committee.

According to the statement, neither the leadership nor any organ of the party in the state had discussed, authorised, or taken a decision, describing the inauguration as “fraudulent.”

Oluwatuyi explained that he and the State Organising Secretary were in attendance at the programme, while the State Chairman had also indicated his intention to participate, stressing that this demonstrated the leadership’s position was different from the views expressed in the earlier publication.

“The general public is therefore advised to disregard the said publication. The ADC State Leadership remains committed to strengthening unity among our coalition partners and working diligently for the progress of our party and the overall development of Kaduna State,” the statement read.