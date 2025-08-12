EFCC grants Tambuwal bail

Senator Aminu Tambuwal, former Governor of Sokoto State.

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has granted former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal administrative bail after questioning him over alleged financial misconduct.

Tambuwal, who also served as Speaker of the House of Representatives, is accused of fraudulently withdrawing about ₦189 billion during his tenure as governor.

A senior EFCC official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Tambuwal was released after providing the information investigators required.

“He has already been granted administrative bail. We’ve extracted what we need from him, and he will soon leave our headquarters after perfecting his bail conditions,” the source stated.

EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale confirmed the development on Tuesday night but declined to comment further.

Tambuwal had honoured an EFCC invitation on Monday, August 12, 2025, arriving at the commission’s Abuja headquarters at 11:16 a.m.