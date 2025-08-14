Joy Panam releases new gospel single ‘Hosanna’

Gospel music minister and media personality, Joy Panam, has unveiled her latest single, Hosanna, a contemporary worship track that blends soulful melodies with heartfelt lyrics of praise.

Daughter of gospel legend Dr. Panam Percy Paul, Joy has steadily built her own path in the industry since debuting in 1997. With two albums already released and a third underway, she continues to inspire audiences through music, ministry, and media. She currently serves as Deputy Programs Director at Naija FM, where she also shines as an On-Air Personality.

Speaking on the inspiration behind her new release, Joy said: “Hosanna is a song birthed from a place of deep worship and gratitude to God. My desire is for this song to lead people into an atmosphere of praise and a closer walk with the Creator.”

The new single arrives at a time when gospel music is enjoying a surge in popularity in Nigeria. Joy Panam’s unique sound and authentic message of worship further establish her as one of the distinct voices shaping the genre.

Hosanna is now available for streaming and download on Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, and other major digital platforms.