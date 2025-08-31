Josef Onoh : The making of the man’s anniversary

By Dennis Okafor

As a Virgo, Denge. Dr. Josef Umunnakwe Onoh is typical in analytical reasoning, practical in approach to problems and pays high attention to details.

Hard work, diligence, reliability and responsibility are understatements to match his personality. In loyalty to principals, friends and family, Onoh is second to none; a perfectionist with resourceful creativity. As a conservationist, Josef Onoh works hard to maintain and nurture the ecosystem.

He is brave in decision making at critical moments, courageous, purposeful and focused. He keeps his eyes on the ball and would never prevaricate in matters of critical decision. As the Denge of Agbor and the Oka-ome IV in Ngwo, the clinical psychologist, Dr. Josef Onoh, has distinguished himself as a man who has been able to sail through murky waters and walk past landmines.

Onoh has always had difficult jobs. As enforcement Chief, he handled the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) sledgehammer with wisdom, intellectual faultless and controlled town planning regulation with human face. As a campaign spokesman for President Bola Tinubu, he ensured that the 2023 election wave in the south east did not affect much of his campaign target. The young Onoh came into limelight after due mentorship by a father whose life was dedicated to liberation struggles and opium of the oppressed. The late His Excellency, Chief C.C Onoh would continue to endear in the annals of the present Enugu and Ebonyi states’ history.

Josef Onoh became a parliamentarian in 2003, printing his footsteps in the sands of time. He was one of the youngest members to be elected as a member of Enugu state House of Assembly representing Enugu North state constituency where he was Chairman House of the Assembly committee on Finance and Appropriation. He was a Special Adviser on Special Projects to former Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi before he was appointed Chairman of ECTDA. His sense of history of Enugu state is so impeccable that his leadership trait is not in doubt. By his image, he has exhibited zero tolerance for corruption and frivolities. His public life has shown him as one who does not condone profiteering which is the reason why sanity in adherence to town planning regulation reigned while in office. Certainly, Onoh was the best Governor Enugu state missed to elect in the 2022 Peoples Democratic (PDP) governorship primary election.

After several administrations before him failed to relocate the Kenyatta street traders, Onoh achieved the great feat that the traders now at Ugwuaji International Building Materials market have continued to pour encomium on him. His tenure as ECTDA Chairman saw transformative projects, such as his contributions in the transformation of Akanu Ibiam International Airport to its present status.

His political journey started from the days of the Grassroot Democratic Movement (GDM). He left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to champion Tinubu’s 2023 presidential campaign in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and became a voice for Southern Nigeria’s interests. Onoh’s influence extends beyond Enugu. As Tinubu’s South East campaign spokesman, he navigated a region where the APC struggled to gain attraction, particularly in Enugu, Anambra, and Abia states. Onoh’s relentless advocacy for Tinubu, rooted in his belief in a Southern presidency, earned him respect and a direct line to the presidency. His ability to mobilize support, as seen in his efforts to rally Igbo traders in Lagos for Governor Sanwo-Olu, demonstrated his grassroots reach and strategic capacity.

Onoh’s clout is further amplified by his family legacy. As the son of former Anambra State, Governor Christian Onoh, he carries a dynastic weight that resonates in Igbo politics. His outspoken critiques, such as his defense of Tinubu against Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s attacks and his condemnation of Peter Obi’s political oscillations, showcase his fearless approach to shaping public discourse. This influence makes Onoh a pivotal player in Enugu, capable of swaying voters and political stakeholders.

He took the job of marketing the candidature of Tinubu at a time when it was a taboo for anybody in the southeast to say anything less than Igbo presidency. He was confident that Tinubu would win and become the best president that Nigeria produced. He took on the Ohanaeze Ndigbo for making uncomplimentary remarks on the declaration of Tinubu as winner of the 2023 presidential election, informing Ndigbo that Tinubu did not cage their destiny but would work for the fulfillment of their aspirations in Nigeria.

As a conservationist, his environmental preservation stands out with the founding of Woodland Park, a privately funded zoological facility and wildlife charity trust in Enugu. Onoh has championed wildlife preservation alongside his political and professional engagements. He is also a member of the Institute of Hospitality, United Kingdom, and has worked in the private sector, including as Executive Director of Eastern Bottlers, Limca plc. As he celebrates a milestone, the Denge!!, Oka-ome ii na Ngwo, resonates. Happy Birthday!