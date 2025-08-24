Jonathan David strikes on Serie A debut as Juve ease past Parma

Juventus’ Canadian forward #30 Jonathan David scores his team’s first goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Parma at the Allianz stadium in Turin, on August 24, 2025. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)

Jonathan David made a goalscoring start to his Serie A career on Sunday, netting the opening goal in Juventus’ straightforward 2-0 win over Parma.

Canada striker David guided home from Kenan Yildiz’s low cross in the 59th minute to send Juve on their way to three points at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The 25-year-old was brought in as a free agent to help boost an attack which had for too long been let down by misfiring Dusan Vlahovic, and David showcased the goalscoring instincts which made him a hero at Lille.

But it was Vlahovic, who is reportedly on the transfer list at Juve, who made sure of the win near the end of an uninspiring contest when he tapped home from close range with six minutes remaining.

Gianluca Scamacca scored his first goal in over a year as Atalanta drew 1-1 with promoted Pisa in their first league fixture under new coach Ivan Juric.

Out of action for almost all last season following an ACL tear in his left knee this time last year, Scamacca hadn’t scored since May 2024 before he classily fired home the leveller for Atalanta in the 50th minute.

Scamacca, who thumped the crossbar with a towering header shortly afterwards, was one of the heroes of Atalanta’s historic Europa League triumph which ended up being the crowning glory of previous coach Gian Piero Gasperini’s long reign in Bergamo.

And fans loudly cheered the Italy striker when he was replaced by Nikola Krstovic in the 72nd minute, with his excellent performance a boost for Atalanta following the big-money departure of his Azzurri Mateo Retegui for Saudi Arabia this summer.

Scamacca’s strike cancelled out Isak Hien’s own-goal which gave Pisa the lead midway through the first half.

Earlier, Como hinted at another strong season in Serie A after seeing off Lazio 2-0 with a performance typical of a club on the rise under Cesc Fabregas.

Goals in each half from Tasos Douvikas and starlet Nico Paz, the latter a stunning free-kick in the 73rd minute, were enough for Como to take all three points at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

Como finished 10th last season after reaching the top flight for the first time in over two decades and the ambitious lakeside club invested heavily in the summer.

Financial backing from tobacco giant Djarum means Como will be a force to be reckoned with this term, and they would have won by a bigger margin had Mergim Vojvoda’s powerful strike not smashed off the crossbar four minutes after Paz’s strike.

Lazio are under a transfer ban until January for not respecting Serie A’s financial requirements and were second best all evening.

Sebastiano Luperto’s thumping header salvaged a point for Cagliari in the fourth minute of stoppage time to give the the Sardinian outfit a 1-1 draw with Fiorentina.

