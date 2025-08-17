Joining ADC driven by desire to move Nigeria forward, says Prof Gana

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Japan,Engr. Professor Mohammed GANA Yisa, speaking with journalists in ilorin on the state of the nation.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Japan, Engr. Prof. Muhammed Gana Yisa, has said that his decision to join ADC was driven by his desire to move the country forward, stressing that the party offers a fresh opportunity for Nigerians to reclaim their nation from ineffective governance.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Sunday, Yisa also said that other political parties have collapsed their structures into the ADC in recent months, with more expected to follow.

He said the ongoing mergers and alliances will strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 polls.

“We have been told to go to our local government areas and mobilise the people. In the next few months, you will see the amalgamation of these parties forming the full structure in the state,” he explained.

Former Deputy Speaker in the state assembly also said that the structural weaknesses in both the APC and PDP, coupled with rising economic hardship and insecurity, have positioned the ADC as the only viable alternative for Nigerians seeking change.

“People are angry with the APC and the PDP, whose structures have collapsed not just nationally but also in Kwara State. This leaves the ADC as the only alternative left for the people,” the former envoy declared.

Yisa disclosed that the party is currently intensifying grassroots mobilisation across the country, adding that its formal launch in Kwara State will take place in the coming weeks.

According to him, the ADC’s growing support base is driven by a collective yearning for a government that prioritises citizens’ welfare and security.

“There is serious hunger in the land, and people are very hungry. Insecurity in Kwara State is something that was unheard of before. When you ask people on the street if the APC has performed, the answer is clear. As for the PDP that was there before, it has collapsed. We are the only alternative,” he said.

While assuring Nigerians of the party’s readiness, Yisa promised that the ADC would make history in 2027 by delivering the kind of leadership the country desperately needs.

He urged citizens to remain hopeful and committed to political change, stressing that the ADC’s agenda is rooted in transparency, inclusiveness, and accountability to the people.

He expressed confidence that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will take over the leadership of the country in the 2027 general elections, citing growing public dissatisfaction with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).