Jesse Jagz, Ice Prince, Blaqbonez honour Chocolate City with ‘Legacy’

Nigerian rappers Jesse Jagz, Ice Prince and Blaqbonez have released a collaborative single titled ‘Legacy’ to commemorate Chocolate City’s 20th anniversary.

The track, produced by brothers Joel “Jace Kim” Davou and Abraham “Gplus Chang” Davou, brings together artists from the label’s early years and its present generation. It reflects the imprint’s journey since its establishment in the mid-2000s, when acts such as Jesse Jagz, Ice Prince and MI Abaga were among those introducing Nigerian hip hop to global audiences.

Now, with a fresh crop of talent in its roster including Blaqbonez, Young Jonn, Tariq, the label is already shaping the evolution of Africa’s next music wave.

“This collaboration captures the full spectrum of what we’ve built,” Chocolate City Music CEO, Abuchi Peter Ugwu, explained. “From the pioneers who established the foundation to the artists currently dominating African hip-hop globally.”

The song arrives on the heels of the label’s co-founders birthdays, Audu Maikori and Paul Okeugo, who have overseen its growth over the past two decades.

Beyond its music catalogue, Chocolate City has built a reputation in talent management and creative content, contributing to the development of Nigeria’s cultural and entertainment industry.