Jefferson-Wooden wins women’s 100m at Brussels Diamond League

US’ Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (C) competes in the Women’s 100m event of the Diamond League athletics meeting at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on August 22, 2025. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)

In-form US sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden fired a broadside to rivals just three weeks from the world championships by scorching to victory over 100m at the Friday’s Diamond League meet in Brussels.

Earlier this month, the 24-year-old became the first woman since 2003 to win the 100-200m double at the US trials.

Her personal best of 10.65 seconds in the 100m makes her the joint fifth-fastest woman in history, and is the world-leading time this year.

In the Belgian capital, she insisted she had “zero doubts” over her current capability as she recorded 10.76sec for a dominant victory.

No other sprinter dipped under the 11sec barrier at the King Baudouin Stadium.

Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to be happy with fourth in 11.17sec behind current world champion and Olympic silver medallist Sha’Carri Richardson of the US (11.08) and Britain’s Daryll Neita (11.15).

“I was happy to come out here and compete the way I wanted it to be,” said Jefferson-Wooden. “Right now I’m going back home to the States to get some good trainings in and clean up the small things.

“I know that I’m in great shape and that it’s all about putting together the perfect race at the perfect time, when it matters the most, and that is at the world championships in Tokyo.”

Jefferson-Wooden added: “So now all the small meetings are done and it’s time to go back home and work on the biggest one of the season.

“The plan is definitely to go out there and take gold. I feel like I put myself in a really good spot to be a contender for that and now it’s time to have trust.

“I’m so grateful for everyone in my circle that helped and pushed me to get here. This year I have put in a lot of work and that is what makes me confident, I know what I’m capable of.

“This is probably the first season that I have zero doubts because I know that I worked hard.”

Fraser-Pryce was drawn in lane four, with Jefferson-Wooden in five and Richardson in six.

Jefferson-Wooden got out to a flying start. She never looked in danger of losing her lead.

Fraser-Pryce, at the age of 38, has struggled on the track this season to hit the highs that had made her become a pioneer of women’s sprinting over the last 17 years.

Nevertheless, her third place in 10.91sec at the Jamaican trials saw her qualify for Tokyo where she will bid to add to her astonishing haul of medals.

Fraser-Pryce, the third-fastest woman of all time in the 100m with a time of 10.60, has won three Olympic gold medals and 10 world titles. She has a total of 25 Olympic and world medals to her name.

It was the Jamaican’s fifth appearance in Brussels, where she set the meet record of 10.72sec back in 2013, but her performances leave more questions than answers ahead of Tokyo.