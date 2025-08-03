‘I’ve had enough’ — Lookman calls out Atalanta for blocking transfer exit

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman has spoken out strongly against his current club Atalanta, accusing them of blocking a potential move away despite what he describes as prior agreements and repeated discussions.

Lookman, who played a vital role in Atalanta’s Europa League triumph last season, said he has now formally submitted a transfer request after what he calls “many months of broken promises.”

In a passionate and lengthy statement released on Saturday, Lookman shared his frustration over the club’s refusal to let him leave, despite receiving a “fair offer.”

Lookman wrote, “I hope to work together with the club to find an amicable solution for all parties as soon as possible.”

“Over the past three years at Atalanta, I’ve given absolutely everything. Not just as a footballer, but as a person. I’ve always worn the shirt with pride and tried to represent this club and the city of Bergamo with heart, passion and dedication.

“I came here with the hope of helping this special club grow and together, we’ve created memories that will stay with me forever. Winning the Europa League and standing shoulder to shoulder with my teammates that night in Dublin celebrating with our fans was one of the proudest moments of my career so far. It still gives me goosebumps thinking about it.

Atalanta, and especially its supporters, have become a part of me. This place has felt like home from the moment I arrived, and I’ve always tried to repay that love – even in moments where things haven’t been easy behind the scenes.

“That’s what makes writing this so hard. I have loved every moment but feel that now, after three wonderful years in Bergamo, it is the right time to move on and experience a new adventure. There have been numerous clubs approach Atalanta in the past and I have previously always stayed loyal. However, myself and the ownership of the club have been in agreement that now is the right time and the club were clear with me that if a fair offer came in they would allow me to move.

“Despite now receiving an offer in alignment to what I believe had been discussed sadly the club are blocking the opportunity for reasons I do not understand.

“As a result and after many months of broken promises and what I feel has been poor treatment towards me as both a human being and as a professional footballer, sadly I feel I have no choice but to speak out for what I believe is right and feel that enough is enough. I can confirm I have now handed in a formal transfer request.

“Even throughout the extremely difficult moments I’ve endured, many of which have remained private and confidential, I have always tried to put the club, the fans and the team first and hoped it would not get to this, but I unfortunately feel there is now little choice.

“To the fans – the heartbeat of this club – I want to say this: I’m truly sorry it’s come to this. I hope you can understand this incredibly difficult situation. It’s simply about standing up for what I believe is fair and right. The support you have always given me has been incredible and the bond we have created together is special.”

