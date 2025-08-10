ITSEKIRI STUDENTS’ BURSARY: 746 shortlisted, August 31 deadline set

746 persons have been shortlisted for Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, Itsekiri Students’ Bursary Scheme.Office of the Sole Representative of the Olu of Warri to Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, made this known in a statement.

According to the statement, each targeted-Itsekiri community in Warri Federal Constituency, Delta Central Senatorial District and Edo State, have been given August 31 deadline to submit three eligible Itsekiri students, who are indigenes of their respective communities.

The statement listed the eligibility criteria for each candidate as “must be an Itsekiri indigene”, “must be in 200 Level or above” and “must submit admission letter /transcript, alongside any other supporting academic documents.”

The statement reads: “Communities are strongly advised to cross-check the current shortlist to avoid resubmitting names of students, who have already been selected. Duplicate submissions will not be considered.

“The target-communities are as follows: Warri South Local Government Area, Aja Osolor, Aja-Dediare, Aja-Etan, Aja-Igba, Ajamimogha, Aji-Pessu, Kpisan, Odogene, Egbokodo, Ekurede, Ifiekporo, Ijala, Ikpisan, Inorin, Atse Olu, Merogun, Obodo, Ode-Itsekiri, Odion, Okere, Omadino, Orere Uluba, Orugbo, Ubeji, Ugbodede, Ugbori, Ugboritseduwa, Ugbuwangue, Usele, Uwakeno, Eyube Numa, Abeugborodo, Dale Oketa, Ebokiti, Ebrohimi, Utonlila, Eghoro, Gbokoda, Jakpa, Koko, Kolokolo, Obonti-Egharaeda, Ogheye Eghoroke, Tebu, Tisun, Udo, Ugbege, Ugboegbelemeji, Ureju, Usor, Ogheye Dimigun, Ajudaibo, Arunton, Bateren, Deghele, Ijaghala, Kantu, Madangho, Ode-Ugborodo, Ogidigben, Orere, Bobi, Ugbegungun, Ugbolegin, Sapele Local Government Area Aja-Ojigwo, Ajimele, Obontie, Ogun Aja, Okpe Local Government Area, Aja Ogun Oyibo, Ajatiton, Uvwie Local Government Area, Ugbolokposo, Udu Local Government Area, Igbogidi, Aja-Futughe, Efurokpe, Ibirifo. Communities in Edo State are Ikpoba-Okha, Ajamogha, Ajoki, Ologbo and Kolokolo.”