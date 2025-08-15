ITF says no plans to relocate headquarters

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF), says there is no proposed relocation of its headquarters from Jos to anywhere.

Mr Thomas Ngor, Head, Press and Public Relations, made the clarification in a statement on Friday in Jos.

Ngor said the attention of the ITF was drawn to reports of an alleged attempt to relocate the Fund’s headquarters from Jos.

The concern was raised by Plateau lawmaker Prof. Theodore Maiyaki (APC/ Quaan-Pan South) recently during plenary in the state’s House of Assembly.

According to the ITF spokesman, relocation of agencies involved several processes, none of which had been contemplated by the ITF or its authorities.

“Neither the Management nor the Governing Council of the ITF, nor its supervising ministry, which is the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment has considered any relocation,” he maintained.

According to him, the ITF remains committed to fostering industrial and economic growth in Plateau and Nigeria at large, with Jos as the central hub of its operations in the foreseeable future.

“The ITF deeply values its longstanding historical ties and socio-economic contributions to Plateau State, which have been integral to its identity since 1976 when the Fund’s headquarters was relocated from Lagos to Jos,” Ngor stated.

He said the Fund was open to dialogue with the state government and relevant stakeholders to address concerns and strengthen collaborative efforts for mutual benefits.

He reaffirmed the ITF's commitment to its heritage and responsibilities in Jos, and urged the public to disregard rumours of relocation as unfounded and misleading.