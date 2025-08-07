Israeli security cabinet to hold talks over future Gaza war plans

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the annual ceremony at the eve of Israels Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers (Yom HaZikaron) at the Yad LaBanim Memorial in Jerusalem, on April 29, 2025. (Photo by Abir SULTAN / POOL / AFP)

Israel’s security cabinet was expected to meet later Thursday to discuss military plans in Gaza, Israeli media said, as the families of hostages launched a desperate plea for help aboard a flotilla to the territory.

The planned meeting comes as international outrage over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza has ratcheted up pressure on Israel, with UN agencies warning of famine in the devastated territory.

The Times of Israel said the meeting was set to commence around 6:00 pm local time (1500 GMT).

The Israeli press, citing officials speaking on condition of anonymity, has predicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would seek approval on expanding operations, including in pockets of densely populated areas where hostages are believed to be held.

This comes despite the increasing alarm among Israelis about the fate of the remaining hostages, whose families on Thursday set sail from the central city of Ashkelon, seeking to approach the Gaza Strip.

Organisers said they hoped to “get as close as possible to their loved ones”.

Speaking in English through a megaphone, Yehuda Cohen, whose son Nimrod is being held captive in Gaza, shouted: “Mayday, mayday, mayday. We need all international assistance to rescue the 50 hostages who are nearly two years held by the hand of Hamas.”

– ‘More destruction’ –

Ahead of Thursday’s meeting, rumours have been rife about disagreements between the cabinet and Israel’s military chief, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir.

Defence Minister Israel Katz also weighed in on the matter, saying on social media that Israel’s military will have to execute any government decisions on Gaza, following reports that Zamir was against moves to fully occupy Gaza.

Katz said in post on X that while “it is the right and duty of the chief of staff to express his position in the appropriate forums”, the military must respect policies made by the government.

In Gaza, fears grew over what an expansion in combat operations would entail.

“Ground operations mean more destruction and death. There is no safe place anywhere,” said Ahmad Salem, a 45-year-old from Jabalia refugee camp now displaced to western Gaza.

“If Israel starts and expands its ground operations again, we’ll be the first victims.”

The Israeli government is under mounting pressure to end the war, with growing concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In Tel Aviv on Wednesday night, hundreds took to the streets calling on the government to secure the release of the remaining captives.

Out of 251 hostages captured during Hamas’s 2023 attack, 49 are still being held in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.

– ‘Unrealistic costs’ –

Global criticism has soared in recent weeks over the continued suffering of the more than two million Palestinian inhabitants in Gaza, after the United Nations warned that famine was unfolding in the territory.

On Thursday, displaced Gaza resident Mahmoud Wafi said that the prices of available food remained high and erratic.

“We hope that food will be made available again in normal quantities and at reasonable prices, because we can no longer afford these extremely high and unrealistic costs,” the 38-year-old told AFP from Al-Mawasi near Khan Yunis.

Gaza’s civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said that at least 35 people had been killed in Gaza on Thursday following airstrikes in multiple areas, with dozens more injured.

In late July, Israel partially eased restrictions on aid entering Gaza, but the UN says the amount allowed into the territory remains insufficient.

Amjad Al-Shawa, head of the Palestinian NGO Network in the Gaza Strip, told AFP that long and slow inspection procedures at entry points into Gaza meant few trucks could enter.

“What is currently entering the Gaza Strip are very limited numbers of trucks — between 70 to 80 per day — carrying only specific types of goods,” he said.

He added that over the past few days, “around 50 to 60 trucks” destined for the private sector were able to enter for the first time in months.

The UN estimates that Gaza needs at least 600 trucks of aid per day to meet its residents’ basic needs.