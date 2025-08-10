Isoko youths demand devt dividend from oil wealth

As one of Nigeria’s largest onshore crude oil-producing ethnic groups, the Isoko Nation contributes significantly to the country’s economy, yet youth leaders insist more must be done to translate that wealth into tangible development.

On August 14, the Isoko National Youth Assembly (INYA) Worldwide will convene a high-level forum in Ozoro to assess leadership scorecards, review petroleum reforms, and explore energy solutions, with the aim of producing a policy submission to state and federal authorities.

In a statement jointly signed by INYA President, Comrade Eniwake Orogun, and Secretary General, Governor Emumena, the Assembly said the meeting will unite stakeholders, youth leaders, and members of the public to deliberate on key issues, with a special focus on political leadership, energy challenges, and legislative reforms.

Comrade Orogun explained that discussions will centre on four themes: the impact of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s two years in office on the Isoko people; Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s contributions to Isoko Nation; progress made under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA); and strategies to end the region’s persistent electricity shortage.

The Assembly stressed that, given Isoko’s vital role in generating substantial revenue for both Delta State and the nation, it is imperative for youths to engage in constructive dialogue on matters shaping their collective future.

The deliberations will culminate in a position paper to be presented to the state and federal governments as part of efforts to secure a more prosperous Isoko Nation and Delta State.

The event will hold on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at the Isoko Youth House (Fred Obe Secretariat), Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area, beginning at 11:00 a.m. prompt.